Give good the advantage
Together, we have the power to fight cybercrime on a global scale.
Why Chronicle?
Changing cybersecurity,
for good
We are Chronicle. Born from X, the moonshot factory and inspired by Google’s own security techniques, we’re advancing cybersecurity for enterprises of all sizes.Get to Know us
Technology
Turning information into action
Your data is only as useful as the story it tells. Our platform will change your ability to understand attacks on your networks.Explore our tech
Work with us
Securing our digital future
We’re working with leading customers and security partners to change the way you secure your enterprise.Join us